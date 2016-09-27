Zen Mobile devices now packed with Reliance Jio

New Delhi, Sep 27 : Domestic smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio for the ‘Jio Welcome Offer.

With the Kult 10 (Ten) device, users can enjoy VoLTE calls and experience high-definition voice-calling over LTE network and free unlimited internet access. This offer will also be available on all upcoming 4G enabled smartphones from Zen Mobile.

“It is our constant effort to understand and deliver on users expectations. With this association, we believe that with our customers will be able to live digital lifestyle in true sense with complete peace of mind,” Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, said in a statement.

With Jio connection, users can enjoy unlimited access to HD voice calls (on Jio eligible VOLTE phones), messaging, video calls, high-speed data as well as access to Jio’s suite of apps till December 31.