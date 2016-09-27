Zen Mobile devices now packed with Reliance Jio

September 27, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 27 :  Domestic smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio for the ‘Jio Welcome Offer.

With the Kult 10 (Ten) device, users can enjoy VoLTE calls and experience high-definition voice-calling over LTE network and free unlimited internet access. This offer will also be available on all upcoming 4G enabled smartphones from Zen Mobile.

“It is our constant effort to understand and deliver on users expectations. With this association, we believe that with our customers will be able to live digital lifestyle in true sense with complete peace of mind,” Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, said in a statement.

With Jio connection, users can enjoy unlimited access to HD voice calls (on Jio eligible VOLTE phones), messaging, video calls, high-speed data as well as access to Jio’s suite of apps till December 31.

Tags: ,
Related News
Reliance planning to launch cryptocurrency: JioCoin
Reliance Jio Vs Airtel tariff war: Airtel takes on Jio’s Rs 398 pack challenge
Reliance Jio launches new Rs 459 plan, daily and weekly plans under Dhan Dhana Dhan offer
BSNL to introduce new feature phone, to compete with Reliance Jio, priced below Rs 2000
After Reliance Jio, Airtel may take the turn to offer free calls for their customers by providing VoLTE services
Mumbai cyber police nab engineering student over Reliance JIO data breach
Top