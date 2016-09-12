Zen Mobile launches new smartphone at Rs 3,290

New Delhi, September 12: Domestic mobile manufacturer Zen Mobile on Monday launched a new affordable ‘Admire Star’ smartphone at Rs 3,290.

The smartphone features 4.5-inch FWVGA display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired up with 512MB of RAM and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

“I am confident that our new addition, Admire Star, is going to be a formidable proposition with the offered features at this price point,” said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, in a statement.

The smartphone has SOS feature that allows users to send location details to five pre-defined numbers at the time of emergency.

The device supports 5MP rear camera and a 1.3MP front camera, 8GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB and houses 2,000mAh battery.

Zen Admire Star comes pre-loaded with Zen App Cloud and apps, including Live TV streaming application NexGenTV , video player Vuliv, and Saavn.