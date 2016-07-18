Zero questions from ‘Bada Leaders’ : Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not asked even a single question in the 8th sessions of Parliament

New Delhi, July 18: According to an analysis by IndiaSpend, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not asked even a single question in the eight sessions of Parliament over the last two years. Though they have not asked any questions, both Sonia and Rahul have participated in many debates in the 16th Lok Sabha.

However, Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress parliamentary party, has asked 128 questions in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has asked the maximum number of questions in Parliament, according to IndiaSpend’s analysis.

Surprisingly, the Shiv Sena, an ally of the NDA government, has asked the maximum questions. Not only that, nine out of 10 MPs questioning the government in the 16th Lok Sabha are from Maharashtra, the report said.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani is also yet to ask a question in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Most of the questions were addressed to the ministry of human resource development (HRD).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, speaking ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, said that he “had spoken to all political parties and there was general mood among them to take good decisions” in the session.

“I have faith in all political parties. Have spoken to them and it is clear everyone is in a mood to take good decisions,” said the Prime Minister.

“This session is taking place ahead of the 70th Independence Day Celebrations. In this session we wish to take the journey of these 70 years to greater heights, a new direction, and momentum by indulging in the best of discussions and take excellent decisions for the larger interst of the nation,” he added.

Modi further said “For the nation to move ahead with great speed, we need to walk shoulder-to-shoulder in the Parliament to give a direction to the nation.”

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday. The session will end on August 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the opposition on the eve of the monsoon session of Parliament to seek its cooperation over the long-pending GST bill observing that the issue was not about which government would get the “credit” even as the Congress offered no assurance, saying it will support bills based on “merit”.