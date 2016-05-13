Zeroing in on The Don’ s Hideout

New Delhi, May 13: It is official now. Notorious underworld Don Dawood Ibrhahim who has been elusive for long, actually resides in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.

A sting operation by a reputed Indian TV channel, claims to have concrete information that Dawood occupies Bungalow no: D13 Block4, in Karachi’s upscale Clifton neighborhood. A video footage, which is in the channel’s possession, confirms the address. The channel, whose reporter had interviewed the bungalow’s guards and local residents, claims that most people were aware of the Don’s residence in the vicinity.

Interesting to note, as per the video, Dawood’s house is flanked by a cricket stadium on one side and the Clifton Marquee, a popular wedding and banquet hall on the other. The compound has 3 metre high walls, barricades leading up to the entrance which is manned 24x7by private security guards. This report about Dawood’s presence in Pakistan, evoked a sharp reaction from the Indian government, which reiterated that it would persuade the Government of Pakistan to hand over Dawood -mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts- back to India.

Meanwhile MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup told media persons that “The news reports referred only corroborates the facts that were already available with us. We will continue to pursue this matter and we expect Pakistan to hand over this international terrorist to us,” He went on to add, “Dawood Ibrahim is a UN-designated global terrorist and a fugitive from Indian law, at several point of time his details have been shared by the Indian government with the government of Pakistan.” Ever since the1993 Mumbai canrge, Dawood is wanted in India. However Pakistan has constantly denied his presence there even in the face of solid proof provided by India.