Zika virus makes its entry in the US with six pregnant women who were tested positive in Texas

New Delhi, June 16: Zika virus has made its entry in the United States with six pregnant women who were tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease in Texas.

These are the first cases of the disease to be reported in the US in the year 2017.

All of the women have delivered their babies but it is not ascertained if the infant were also born with the defects of Zika virus.

The women were initially tested at the Legacy Community Health, a south-east Texas network of clinics.

According to the Centres for Disease Control, these women contracted the virus while travelling south of the border.

Ann Barnes, Legacy’s chief medical officer said in the statement: “The threat of Zika is lower this year than last in our hemisphere, but as our six latest cases show, pregnant women in Texas should remain vigilant.”