Zimbabwe’s Brian Vitori’s bowling action again comes under scanner

Bulawayo, Nov 30: Zimbabwe left-arm seamer Brian Vitori has been reported of suspect bowling action during his side’s six-wicket defeat in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Queens Sports Club here on Sunday.

The match officials, who handed the report to the Zimbabwe team, cited doubts about the legality of Vitori’s deliveries in the finals of the tri-series, which also featured West Indies.

The 26-year-old will now have get his action tested at an ICC accredited centre within two-weeks duration.

He, however, would be allowed to continue bowling in the international cricket until the results of the test are known.

Vitori had earlier been suspended from bowling in January 2016 but was permitted to resume bowling in June 2016 after remedial work and a subsequent reassessment. (ANI)