Zuckerberg to call ISS astronauts via Facebook Live

Washington, May 28: Taking connectivity to a new high, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will speak with three astronauts currently living and working aboard the International Space Station on June 1, NASA said in a statement.

Yoo too could watch the Earth-to-space call live on NASA’s Facebook page.

During the 20-minute Facebook Live video call with NASA astronauts Tim Kopra and Jeff Williams, and the ESA’s (European Space Agency’s) Tim Peake, Zuckerberg will ask questions submitted on NASA’s Facebook page by its users.

Some of the questions already posted on the Facebook page include– How long will it take for foods to rot in ISS? Will the ISS ever become privately owned when decommissioned ?

The International Space Station serves as the world’s leading laboratory for conducting cutting-edge microgravity research, and is the primary platform for technology development and testing in space to enable human and robotic exploration of destinations beyond low-Earth orbit, including asteroids and Mars.