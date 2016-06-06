Zuckerberg’s Twitter, Pinterest accounts hacked

New York, June 6 : The accounts of Mark Zuckerberg, cofounder and CEO of social media giant Facebook, on Twitter and Pinterest were compromised over the weekend, a media report said.

The hacker group ‘OurMine Team’ behind the hacking claimed that it was possible due to the LinkedIn password dump that happened a few weeks ago, technology website VentureBeat reported on Sunday.

OurMine’s Twitter account now stands suspended.

“So Twitter suspended our old Twitter. We are trying to get it back if not this account will be the official,” OurMine Team tweeted from its new account.

Millions of LinkedIn user account details were leaked online last month and the company reacted by invalidating the credentials and contacting affected members to reset their passwords, the report said.