16 killed in Honduras bus crashes into truck

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 6 : At least 16 people died and 34 were injured in Honduras , in a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of the capital, officials said. The crash took place yesterday about 10 kilometers outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

Some passengers are still trapped in the wreckage. Triminio says the injured have been taken to University Teaching Hospital in Honduras’ capital of Tegucigalpa.

Police say the truck driver fled after Sunday’s crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.

Government official Lisandro Rosales says authorities are trying to determine why the truck went out of control.