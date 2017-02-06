16 killed in Honduras bus crashes into truck

February 6, 2017 | By :
because some passengers are still trapped in the wreckage. Triminio says the injured have been taken to University Teaching Hospital in Honduras' capital of Tegucigalpa. Police say the truck driver fled after Sunday's crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras. Government official Lisandro Rosales says authorities are trying to determine why the truck went out of control.

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 6 : At least 16 people died and 34 were injured in Honduras , in a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of the capital, officials said. The crash took place yesterday about 10 kilometers outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

Some passengers are still trapped in the wreckage. Triminio says the injured have been taken to University Teaching Hospital in Honduras’ capital of Tegucigalpa.

Police say the truck driver fled after Sunday’s crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.

Government official Lisandro Rosales says authorities are trying to determine why the truck went out of control.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
Twenty-five people killed as blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in Kuala Lumpur
Paytm plans to sell 10 million monthly tickets across booking of flights, train and bus tickets in 2017
Two people were killed out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka
Pak airforce pilot killed after his plane crashed due to technical fault in Punjab province
St Xavier school bus driver lost control of bus ran down the road in Angul district,no casualties reported
Top