Thread | Kangana ranaut appreciating other Bollywood actresses
This is probably the only thread on Twitter without argumentative or insulting comments regarding a female celebrity. Kangana crediting Vidya Balan for creating a shift in Hindi cinema and making it possible for movies like Queen and Piku to be
Video | Unemployment a joke for Aravind Subramanian, compares it as a question from ‘Anti-national’ JNUite
Watch ISRO addresses media after launch of India’s 100th satellite ‘Cartosat-2’ series at Sriharikota