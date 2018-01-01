Hooghly: TMC student wing leader assaults girl in college, video goes viral

Hooghly (West Bengal), Jan 18: In a video that went viral on the internet, a member of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad – TMC student wing, is seen assaulting a girl inside the college premises of Rishra Bidhan College in Hooghly,

