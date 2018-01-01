Hooghly: TMC student wing leader assaults girl in college, video goes viral
Hooghly (West Bengal), Jan 18: In a video that went viral on the internet, a member of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad – TMC student wing, is seen assaulting a girl inside the college premises of Rishra Bidhan College in Hooghly,
West Bengal govt extends popular ‘Ekushe Annapurna’ scheme of food servings for Rs21 via mobile outlets
Metro railway services in Kolkata halted as door of non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train failed to open at Sahid Kshudiram Station.