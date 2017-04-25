Sukma attack: Mortal remains of fallen soldiers brought to CAF camp, Video

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Apr 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, who had lost their lives in the Sukma attack, were brought to the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) camp on Tuesday mo ing. CAF camp is situated in Mana. At least 25 soldiers of the 74 Battalion were killed and six others were injured after Naxals attacked their convoy in Kala Pathar area of Chintagufa, Sukma on Monday. Later today, the wreath-laying ceremony for the fallen soldiers will be performed.