Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, May 4: A police officer form Uttar Pradesh was seen drunk while he was on duty. The video captured by some anonymouis person shows him dancing in uniform at an event in Shravasti.

#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh policeman drunk while on duty, dances in uniform at an event in Shravasti (May 3rd) pic.twitter.com/xJu86PRoPH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2017