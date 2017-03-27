BJP’s Hukumdev Narayan shows VVIP culture in airplane flight?

New Delhi , Mar. 27 : Refuting allegations of riding alone in an air bus from the Patna airport to a Jet Airways flight, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hukumdev Narayan Yadav on Monday said it is a sheer lie.

“The report is absolutely incorrect. If Jet Airways says I didn’t go by bus alone (to board flight) then why spread lies?” Yadav told ANI.

Expressing his ire over reports published in this regard, the Madhubani MP said that the media should have cross-checked the facts before circulating information.

The MP was alleged of riding alone in an air bus to board a flight at the Patna airport while making other co-passengers wait.

This comes within a week of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulting an Air India staffer.

Top airlines in the country have included the MP in the ‘no-fly’ list.

However, the MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra was unrepentant and demanded that the staffer should apologise to him. (ANI)