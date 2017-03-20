Gujarat assembly polls may be held in June

New Delhi, March 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Amit Shah have informally floated the idea among the party’s top leadership of advancing the Gujarat assembly polls.

After the party’s resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh polls and other states, the top leadership is now getting battle-ready for the upcoming elections in Gujarat assembly, which was due end of this year.

If the buzz in New Delhi political corridors is to be believed, Gujarat may go to polls in June this year (2017), ahead of the Presidential polls slated for July.

Gujarat holds pride of place in the Bharatiya Janata Party held states apart from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still best associated with the Gujarat model of development.

Keen to make the most of the Narendra Modi wave, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat may, therefore, opt for an early Assembly election in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also launched a new slogan ahead of the election, “Uttar Pradesh mein 325, Gujarat mein 150”, setting itself a target of winning 150 of the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat assembly.

On the last Assembly polls, the party had won 119 seats in Gujarat.

The agitations of Patidars, Dalits and Thakors apart from other scattered opposition had also contributed to the call for early polls now.

Summing up all the issues, a party confidant said, “Early polls are in the offing as the party would like to take advantage of the victory in Uttar Pradesh. The polls can be held in May or June, after the examinations are over. This would benefit the party in winning 150 seats.”