One dead in stampede after Shahrukh Khan fans mob Vadodara station to see him

Vadodara, Jan 24: One person died and two policemen were injured after police lathicharged a crowd going berserk following the arrival of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Vadodara station to promote his new film Raees.
Khan arrived in Vadodara onboard the August Kranti Rajdhani Express.
The deceased has been identified as Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, who arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Two constables of the railway police also collapsed during the chaos and are undergoing treatment.
