Political parties do not fulfil their promises: Chief Justice of India JS Khekar

New Delhi, April 8: Chief Justice of India JS Khehar said that electoral promises are routinely remaining unfulfilled and the election manifestos turn out to be mere pieces of paper. He added that political parties must be held accountable for the promises they make to get votes.

“Now a days, manifestos have become a mere piece of paper, for this political parties have to be made accountable,” the CJI asserted at a seminar titled ‘Economic Reforms with Reference to Electoral issues’.

The Chief Justice of India, speaking in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, said political parties give “brazen” reasons like lack of consensus amongst their members to justify non-fulfillment of their poll promises.

On the manifestos issued by political factions during the 2014 general elections, the CJI said, “None of them indicated any link between electoral reforms and Constitutional goal of ensuring economic-social justice to the marginalised section.”

He further said that pursuant to Supreme Court’s orders to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to formulate guidelines against freebies, the election panel has been taking action against political parties for violation of the model code of conduct.

Justice Dipak Misra, the next senior-most judge, also emphasised upon the need for electoral reforms saying that “purchasing power has no room in elections” and a candidate must bear in mind that “contesting polls is not an investment”.

He said that holding of elections has to be “bereft of or sans criminalisation” and people should vote for candidates based on their high moral values and “not on their competitive demerits”.

“Candidates and voters must remember that out of debt is out of danger,” Justice Misra said, adding the day a voter goes to vote without being tempted “would be a glorious day for democracy”. (ANI)