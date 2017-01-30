Satire website ‘Khabaristan Times’ blocked in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan. 30: Satire website Khabaristan Times, a political and military commentator, has reportedly been blocked in Pakistan.

In a post on their official Facebook page, Khabaristan Times said the website has been banned since January 25, 2017. The website is inaccessible from anywhere in the country and the Khabaristan Times team has not been given any official notification regarding the ban, reports the Express Tribune.

Khabaristan Times is inspired by satirical the United States based news website, The Onion. With its entirely made-up tongue-in-cheek commentary on Pakistani politics and the military, it shines a light on the country’s most prominent ‘conspiracy theories’ and ‘obsessions.’ (ANI)