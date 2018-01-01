Madrid , July 19: Cristiano Ronaldo said that he intends to come back stronger for the upcoming season despite the injury he sustained while playing for Portugal in their victorious
Panaji, July 12: A fan of Portugal football team, which won the Euro 2016 final, was arrested after he allegedly offered a necklace with cross to statue of a Hindu
Paris July 11: 40 people were arrested in Paris on Sunday after police used tear gas and water cannon against football fans hurling glass bottles at officers at the Eiffel
Paris, July 11 Ronaldo-less Portugal, which had never won any major soccer tournament title, upset hosts France 1-0 in the extra time of the breathtaking Euro 2016 final on Sunday
London, July 7 : After guiding Portugal to the Euro 2016 final with a 2-0 win over Wales, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo believes his side’s dream of clinching their maiden international
Paris, July 4 French authorities have arrested more than 1,000 people since the Euro football championship kicked off on June 10, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told media on Monday. Six
Reykjavik, June 30: France’s Olympic 200m freestyle champion Yannick Agnel said he would swim around Iceland — a distance of 2,008km or 1,247 miles — if Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side wins the
LYON, FRANCE,JUNE 26: Hosts France came from behind to beat 10-man Ireland 2-1 and reach the Euro 2016 quarter-finals after two second-half strikes from forward Antoine Griezmann at Parc OL
Nice (France), June 18 (IANS) Spain booked their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2016 with an emphatic 3-0 win over Turkey in Nice on Friday. Alvaro Morata gave
LILLE, France, June 16 : At least 16 people have been injured and 36 people arrested in the town of Lille as clashes continue between English and Russian football fans and
PARIS , JUNE 14: Russia will be disqualified from the European Championship if there is more violence by their fans inside stadiums in France. UEFA sent the message Tuesday in a
Paris, June 12: The French government Sunday announced a ban on alcohol near Euro 2016 venues and fan zones, after three days of drunken violence among fans in the southern city of
Paris, June 12: European soccer’s governing body has warned the English and Russian soccer associations that their teams could be disqualified from Euro 2016 if there is a continuation of
Paris, June 12: Croatia began their Euro football championship campaign here on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Turkey courtesy star midfielder Luka Modric’s superb volleyed goal. The Real Madrid midfielder
Kiev, June 7 : Police in Ukraine has arrested a French citizen suspected of planning terror attacks to coincide with the Euro 2016 European football championship. The country’s state security service
Madrid, June 6 : Spain international left-back Jordi Alba has said the defending champions have the toughest group in the first round of the Euro 2016 which kicks-off next Friday. The Spanish
London, May 30: An Islamic State sleeper cell has plans to carry out attacks targeting English and Russian football fans at Euro 2016 during a match in Marseilles, data retrieved from