#Euro2016
Euro 2016: Spain beat Turkey by 3-0

Nice (France), June 18 (IANS) Spain booked their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2016 with an emphatic 3-0 win over Turkey in Nice on Friday. Alvaro Morata gave

Modric lifts Croatia to 1-0 win over Turkey at Euro

Paris, June 12: Croatia began their Euro football championship campaign here on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Turkey courtesy star midfielder Luka Modric’s superb volleyed goal. The Real Madrid midfielder

‘Spain have toughest group in Euro 2016’

Madrid, June 6 :  Spain international left-back Jordi Alba has said the defending champions have the toughest group in the first round of the  Euro 2016 which kicks-off next Friday. The Spanish