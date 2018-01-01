New Delhi, September 28: The ‘Qurbani League’ of Dera Sachha Sauda issued a threat letter to kill all those who spoke against the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. As
Bengaluru/Karnataka , September 6: Gauri Lankesh, senior journalist, activist was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru yesterday night. The 55-year old editor had stepped out of her care and
Tel Aviv,August7:Israel plans to revoke the media credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists, close its Jerusalem bureau and pull the Qatar-based station’s broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers, Communications Minister Ayoub
Bengaluru/Karnataka, June 22: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad on Thursday imposed a one-year jail term on two journalists for writing defamatory articles against legislators. The Speaker also imposed a fine of
London , Feb. 15: In a shocking development from the Dominican Republic, two radio journalists were shot after gunmen opened fire during a news bulletin which was being broadcast on
Patna, Dec 31:Slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan’s wife Asha Ranjan has allegedly received life threats again over the case she has filed against former RJD MP and strongman from Siwan Mohmmad
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Oct15: The Kerala police today registered a case against 10 lawyers who man-handled journalists, including the principal correspondent of New Indian Express Prabhat Nair, in the Vigilance Court yesterday. The Vanchiyoor police
Muscat, September 26: A court in Oman on Monday ordered the permanent closure of a newspaper which had reported on alleged corruption within the judiciary, and jailed three of its
Jerusalem,Sept26: Facebook has apologised for disabling accounts of several Palestinian journalists and activists, saying “the pages were removed in error and restored as soon as we were able to investigate”.
Patna,Sept15:After a man wanted for the shooting of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was photographed with Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav and don-turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, Mr Ranjan’s wife Asha moved the
RIO DE JANEIRO August 4: Two windows were shattered on Tuesday when an Olympic bus carrying journalists was hit by an unknown projectile. There were no serious injuries. “We don’t know
Kozhikode, July 30: Police officials on Saturday forcibly took away four media persons attached to Asianet TV channel from a magistrate’s court here to the Town Police station, in a fresh
New Delhi, July 27: In the wake of Times Now’s Arnab Goswami calling for a media gag on Jammu and Kashmir during News Hour yesterday, NDTV’s Barkha Dutt posts this re-post and
New Delhi, July 24 : Three Chinese journalists representing the state-run Xinhua news agency have been doing “activities beyond their official work”, denied permission to stay on in India and