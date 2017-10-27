Ban on Mersal: Mersal is only a film and not real life, freedom of expression is for all, says Madras HC

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 27: In response to a petition seeking ban on the controversial Tamil Movie Mersal, the Madras High Court observed that Mersal is only a film and not real life. The Madras High Court upholds the freedom of expression adding that “Freedom of expression is for all.”

Ban on film Mersal: Madras High Court stated that Mersal is only a film and not real life. Freedom of expression is for all. — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2017

Mersal is said to have reference with the GST, which is one of the biggest issues in India after the government imposed the Goods and Service Tax.

The controversial dialogue in Mersal: