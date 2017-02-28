Customer at Wal Mart asks employee to ‘go to your own country’

Dallas, Feb 28: In a shocking incident of racism, a customer at Irving Wal-Mart in the United States asked an employee to ‘go to their own countries’.

The incident, which was caught on video, went viral on social media.

According to the media reports, the employee of the Wal-Mart recorded the whole incident as video, where the person said he wanted a white employee to assist him.

The mart employee, who became an American citizen 20 years ago after emigrating from El Salvador, expressed her sorrow over the experience she met and said she belongs to a working class society, who pay legal taxes and have college-going children.

Adela, the Wal-Mart employee who spoke on the condition only used her first name because she is concerned for her well-being.

Adela did not identify the man in the incident, which video was sent to ‘The Dallas Morning News’ by a friend on Facebook who said Adela works at the Wal-Mart’s optical centre.

What actually happened was, after the woman referred the person in question to a doctor to check his prescription, the latter demanded the help of a white employee.

She then went to her supervisor to express her atrocity, which was ignored by her head as well.

The woman employee began recording the incident on her Mobile phone after the person complained about a black woman in an electric wheelchair.

“All of this outsiders are living off of us good working white people. Yes, I’m just telling you the truth. It’s all right. I know you ain’t leaving. I know you’re here to stay. Why all should go to your own countries and fix up your own countries,” the person said to the woman employee.

According to the employee, she never faced such a discrimination in her life earlier.

The Wal-Mart manager, working at the on that very day, said he was unaware of the incident and said such circumstances are investigated internally and directed more questions to the corporate media office.