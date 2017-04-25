Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes off the west coast of Chile

Santiago, Apr 25 : A major earthquake of magnitude 7 1 struck off the west coast of Chile, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but not producing any serious damage.

The quake was centered 35 km west of the coastal city of Valparaiso at a shallow depth of 10 km below the sea, and about 137 km from Santiago, the US Geological Survey said.

“It was short but very powerful,” said Paloma Salamo yesterday, a 26-year-old nurse, who was in a clinic in Viña del Mar, just north of Valparaiso, when the quake struck.

People ran out of the facility carrying children and some headed for the hills when the tsunami alarm sounded, she said, but calm was soon restored.

Officials canceled a tsunami warning that had been issued in Valparaiso after the Chilean Navy and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not expected to produce a dangerous seismic sea wave.