Ahmedabad, April1:A fire has broke out at a chemical factory in Bharuch, Gujarat. Around 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. According to sources, there have been no reports of any casualties yet but efforts are on to douse the fire.

While the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation, the cause of the fire is not know yet.

Earlier in the day, a huge explosion had taken place at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. No casualties were reported.