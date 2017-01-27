“How To Get Away with Murder” star Aja Naomie King on Vanity Fair cover

NewYork, Jan 27:Aja Naomie King is in good company. The issue features some of Hollywood’s most elite actresses including Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong’O, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Neggra, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Dakota Johnson and Janelle Monae, shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz.

King started her career in short films, most recently making an appearance in “The Birth of Nation.” Her big break came in 2014 as she took a visit into Shonaland where she soared in her role as Michaela Pratt on the hit ABC drama. In 2015, the role won her the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

King reacted to her Vanity Fair cover on twitter today:

The 32-year-old starlet stuns in an off-the-shoulder pink gown on the cover, while sparkling gold tones highlight her beauty in the inside story.

You can watch Aja tonight on ABC’S premiere of “How To Get Away with Murder” at 10pm