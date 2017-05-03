Kodanad Estate theft: Jayalalithaa's Will, property documents robbed.

Chennai, April 3: The secret behind the murder of the security officer of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate is almost revealed. Nine persons were arrested after the murder and theft at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate. When the police questioned KV Sian he revealed that they came in search of Jayalalithaa’s Will. Eleven people were there in the group who came in three vehicles. The security officer Om Bahadur Thapa, who is a native of Nepal has been killed by the robbers during the theft.

The thieves had targeted three rooms which belonged to Jayalalithaa and Sasikala. Only these rooms were found robbed. The windows of the rooms were broken and the expensive things were stolen. According to certain close allies of the Kodanad Estate, Jayalalithaa’s will was kept in a suitcase in one of the rooms. Police confirmed that the goods in the suitcase had been lost.

Sayan was seriously injured in a road accident last day. His wife and daughter were killed in the accident. The main accused was also killed in another accident, in a few hours difference. The investigators are trying to scuttle the case based on the statement of Sayan. But doctors have informed that he is not in a healthy state to be able to fully cooperate with the questioning.

Kanakaraj, the prime accused of the case was dead in an accident took place at 11.30 pm on Friday night at Salem. On the next day at about 5.30 AM a car in which Sayan and his family was travelling had also met with an accident in Palakkad. This accident was said to be an attempt of suicide. The police ascertained that the theft took place in the estate to procure the documents like the Will and other assets and properties of Jayalalithaa. This leads to the suspicion that some big shots may be playing behind the scene.