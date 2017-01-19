Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, not Jaish-e-Mohammed was behind Uri Attack, says NIA

New Delhi, Jan 19: The National Investigation Agency has said that Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and not, Jaish-e-Mohammed, was behind the Uri and Handwara attacks, the probe suggests.

The investigation agency said Jaish was behind Nagrota army camp attack in which two officers and five soldiers were killed.

Earlier, it was believed that the four attackers — who killed 19 soldiers in a pre-dawn attack at the Uri administrative base of 10 Dogra regiment — were from Pak-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The NIA has also written to the ministry of home affairs for transferring the Kanpur train tragedy case to them, which is likely to be transferred today. It is suspected that Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence was behind the derailment of two trains in the district.

The NIA also said that the Centre entrusted to it investigation of 12 case related to the Islamic State in which 52 accused were arrested and 35 are absconding.

It said 78 bank accounts, all in India, of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik are under scanner. The agency said investment of Zakir Naiks NGO in real estate is around Rs 100 crore.