Piyush Goyal, Chidambaram all set to enter RS from Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 31: Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal and senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram are set to be elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, with the deadline for filing nominations ending on Tuesday.

They are among the six candidates in the fray for as many vacancies in the Upper House from the state.

Former Union minister Praful Patel (NCP), BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut have also filed their papers since the process for the biennial elections got underway.

The scrutiny of papers will be held tomorrow.

Formal announcement on their election will be made on 3 June, the last date of withdrawal of nominations, a senior Vidhan Bhawan official told PTI.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, MPCC president Ashok Chavan, former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and other party leaders, Chidambaram filed the papers at the Vidhan Bhawan.

His son Karti Chidambaram was also present.

Chidambaram did not contest the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while his son Karti had unsuccessfully fought from his native Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane also filed his nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat in Mumbai.