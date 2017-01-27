Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac parted ways after two years of marriage

California, Jan 27:Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac have reportedly parted ways after two years of marriage. The 32-year-old actress was spotted without her wedding ring at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. last weekend, that resulted in split reports.

A source told Us Weekly: “Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision. She felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle.”

However, Johansson was seen with Dauriac at the An Uncanny Likeness exhibition reception at the Simon Lee Gallery in New York City, on Wednesday night.

Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac in 2012, but they did not publicly confirm their romance until their engagement in 2013. The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a private ceremony in Montana. The two are parents to daughter Rose Dorothy, 2.

Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in 2008. The pair finalised their divorce in 2011. Johansson’s representatives were not immediately available for comment regarding the separation.