Southern belle Taapsee Pannu to be trained by Hollywood stunt director for movie

Mumbai , Jan 20:Taapsee Pannu,who is currently gearing up for her next action film ‘Naam Shabana’ will now be trained by a Hollywood stunt director. The film which went on floors just a few months back is now shooting for its climax scene. Climax scene contains some action sequences and Taapsee has to be trained for it. Cyril Raffaelli is a renowned Hollywood stunt director and stuntman, who will train Taapsee for the same.

Cyril is already in Hyderabad to train Taapsee. A leading daily quoted Taapsee saying as, “We have fairly limited time before we shoot the climax. The climax is going to be pretty intense and there’s a lot of action that I’m going to be doing. Cyril has been great mentor and Akshay sir too has been a great guiding force for ‘Naam Shabana’, especially for my stunt training. I did an extensive two month-long training for the earlier schedule and now when I’m going to be shooting in Hyderabad, we’ll further work on the stunts and training before shooting around mid-February. I’m shooting for a film there and will simultaneously juggle my time to wrap up my daily training.”

‘Naam Shabana’ is set for a release on March 31, 2017.