Searching in Google for ‘xXx’ opens erotic movies says, director DJ Caruso

London , Jan.11 : Like every one of us, ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ director DJ Caruso too felt, searching for the movie or its clips online might be a bit risky, as can open up erotic movies on our computer screens.

Hence, during the European premiere of the movie, Caruso warned, “You have to be very careful when you Google xXx!,” reports Express.co.uk.

“Even if you Google ‘xXx movie’, it’s very dangerous,” he laughed.

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut, starring Vin Diesel in the titular character, was a long overdue threequel.

On the same note, the director explained, why this is the right time bring it back, “Now is the right time because of the zeitgeist of being a rebel and being who you are; sometimes you’re judged. right now the world is very accepting of being an individual and Xander is sort of great for the individuality.”

Adding, “I feel like we need an action movie we can just sit back and have a good time with. We’re not changing the world!”

The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev.

‘xXx’ will hit the theatres in India on January 14. (ANI)