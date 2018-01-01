#ABVP
Four activists arrested for killing ABVP worker

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 20: Four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were arrested on Saturday by Kannur Police in connection with the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker. ABVP activist Shyam Prasad was hacked to

BJP finds it difficult to deal with young idealists

New Delhi, March 4: In the confrontation between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Leftist students in campuses, the saffron brotherhoods muscular nationalism is facing stiff resistance, not

Gurmehar kaur
Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from Save DU campaign

New Delhi, Feb 28: Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur, whose FB post against Bhartiya Janata Party-linked student outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over campus violence is at the centre of

Page 1 of 21 2