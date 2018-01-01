Kolkata, August 25: A fortnight after being granted bail, activist Irom Sharmila is on her way from hospital to “a yoga and meditation centre.” Putting speculation to rest, Ms. Sharmila said
Distance between me and society is now clearing, says Irom Sharmila
Another Manipuri mother , Arambam Robita Leima vows to carry forward fast-unto-death against AFSPA and ILP system
IMPHALAugust 13: Days after iconic rights activist Irom Sharmila ended her 16-year-old hunger strike, a 32-year-old woman from Manipur today vowed to carry forward the protest against AFSPA with an indefinite
Spring has awakened a buried seed of love and life for Irom Sharmila, the Iron Lady
They sit on a bench in the courtroom holding hands. This time, they are in Delhi. Irom Sharmila and Desmond Coutinho do not get such chances often, though Sharmila is
‘Mengoubi’ Irom Sharmila changes tact by ending forced nutrition giving way to democratic electoral representation as a weapon against AFSPA
Imphal July 28:Manipuri rights activist and Iron Lady of Manipur Irom Sharmila’s announcement to end her 16-year-long hunger strike for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, has
Unyielding resolve and endurance :Irom Sharmila Chanu’s decision to join Manipur politics to repeal AFSPA
Manipur July 27:As 44 year old Irom Sharmila Chanu came out of the Imphal court yesterday morning to announce that she has decided 16-year old hunger strike and go the