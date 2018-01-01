Delhi, November 20 : At least 180 member of farmer association have announced a two-day protest in the national capital under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee
Punjab, November 15: The smog in Delhi has increased to a severe level and one of the main reasons behind it is the stubble burning in various areas. The Punjab
New Delhi, November 11: As the air quality and visibility continues to be harmfully low, it affected the normal life of people in Delhi-NCR area. Moreover, the entry of heavy vehicles from other
Mumbai/Maharashtra, October 25: The online registration for loan waiver implementation that was done by the Maharashtra government landed in problems. Over 100 farmers are found linked to a single Aadhaar number. Previously,
Bundelkhand/Madhya Pradesh, October 4: The farmers who were protesting at Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh were forced to strip down to their underwear and sit in a police station for hours on
Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, September 29: Yogi Adityanath strikes out at the opposition party for criticizing the state’s loan waiver to the farmers and said those who worsened the condition of farmers are
New Delhi, September 9: While digital media is increasing on a daily basis, agri-industries finds new challenges and opportunities in order to reach farmers in the fast-changing technology environment. Parijat Industries,
Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh/September 6 : Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will visit Allahabad and handover loan redemption certificates to the farmers, today. According to reports, More than 11,000 farmers will receive
RAIPUR,June21: Over 12,000 solar pumps have been distributed so far to the farmers at subsidised rates under ‘Saur Sujala Yojna’ in Chhattisgarh “About 12,161 solar powered pumps had been provided
Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh, June 10: Amid raging protests by farmers spiralling across Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, state Agriculture Minister Gauri Shankar Bisen on Saturday categorically refused to provide any relief, saying
Jaipur/Rajasthan, June 9: In the backdrop of Mabackdropesh’s Mandsaur district boiling due to extensive agitation carried out by farmers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra
Kanpu/Uttar Pradesh, June 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today declared that the country’s difficulties can and will be solved only when farmers become part of the political agenda.
Raipur/New Delhi, June 7: Expressing grief over the deaths of five farmers in violent protests in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said innocent farmers
Osmanabad/Maharashtra, May 13: A Shiv Sena leader representing Maharashtra‘s drought-hit district of Osmanabad allegedly sent a proxy to his constituency to address drought-hit farmers. Previous corporate Yashodhar Phanse acted like
Chennai, April 25: The normal life of the people was affected in Tamil Nadu due to the Bandh called by opposition parties in the state on Tuesday. Shops and hotels
Mumbai, April 15: An independent MLA in Maharashtra put his foot in his mouth while trying to refute perceived links between alcoholism and farmers’ suicide. Actress Hema Malini “drinks heavily”
New Delhi, April 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for ‘not taking enough measures’ to prevent farmer suicides in the state. According to ANI, the
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 11: The UP Government has ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state. This decision was taken in the second Cabinet
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress VP RahulGandhi, top Cong leaders meet PM Modi and handover a memorandum on farmers’ demand, including loan waiver, and the problems they dace due to
New Delhi, Nov 23: The government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 21,000 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to district cooperatives, which will be used towards