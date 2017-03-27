Ten die at bus falls in gorge in Manipur’s Senapati

IMPHAL, March27: A bus met with an accident early morning today leaving at least 10 dead and 25 others wounded in Manipur’s Senapati district, confirmed a senior police official.

The accident took place at around 3:30 am early this morning. When a bus carrying tourists fell off the road into a deep gorge between Makan and Chakhumai area alongside Imphal-Dimapur National Highway 39, nearby a bridge.

The bus was on its way to Imphal, when this saddening incident happened, around 65 kilometers from the state capital.

The people who were injured have been rushed to the nearby Assam Rifles Maram Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity, the officer said.

The cause of the accident is still not found and police has initiated post-incident investigations.

According to the police officials, it is very much likely that the number of deaths might increase as many of the injured are in serious condition.