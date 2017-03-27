Truck falls into gorge; 15 killed, 30 injured in Jabalpur

Jabalpur/Madhya Pradesh, march 27: At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured when a truck had fallen into a gorge. Reportedly, the truck has lost its balance before it fell into the gorge in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Today.

The injured are being provided with medical care and the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Sikarwar said the accident occurred in Chargawan area when the truck packed with daily workers hit a mud road that caved in.

#MadhyaPradesh: 15 killed, 30 injured in a road accident in #Jabalpur; ambulance carrying the injured also overturns, driver dead — Ashish Mishra pune (@aashish81us) March 27, 2017

The driver lost control on the vehicle and it rolled into the gorge.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to kin of those killed in Jabalpur accident and Rs 50,00 to those injured.