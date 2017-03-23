28-years-old woman commits suicide at Kashmere Gate Metro station in Delhi

New Delhi, March 23: In an unexpected episode being accounted for from the national capital, a lady has committed suicide by hanging herself at Kashmere Gate Metro station in Delhi on Thursday morning.

According to a report from authorities, the unfortunate event became visible at around 8:30 am after a staff having a place with the cleaning office saw the hanging lady and informed the concerned officers.

The expired who hung herself has used her dupatta (stole), was recognised as a 28-year-old lady.

Taking after the disaster, a group of Metro authorities alongside CISF achieved the spot to explore the matter as for how and when the lady endeavoured the suicide.

A unique group has been shaped to filter the station’s CCTV film as to discover the purpose for the charged suicide.