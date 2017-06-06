Afghanistan NSC rejects removal of President Ghani’s security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar

Kabul/Afghanistan, June 6: The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) has outrightly rejected the demand of the Jamiat-e-Islami for the removal of Mohammad Hanif Atmar- National Security Adviser of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, emphasizing that such demands are political in nature and not entirely related to security incidents.

The Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan led by the acting foreign minister Salahuddib Rabbani and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor had demanded the removal of top security officials, including National Security Adviser Mohamad Hanif Atmar.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul today, Rabbani said the recent attacks in Kabul and other key provinces show that the security institutions have failed to ensure security for the Afghan people.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation regarding the violent incidents during the rallies in Kabul but decisions will be taken once the probes conclude, Khaam Press quoted ONSC spokesman Qadir Shah, as saying.

However, the National Security Adviser is not having any legal or executive authority or responsibilities, as is clear from his designation.

Qadir termed the Jamiat-e-Islami’s arguments for Atmar’s removal as political and said that only security institutions have executive authority.

Rabbani claimed that certain circles within the government have links with the insurgent groups as he pointed towards the violent incidents during the protests in Kabul on Friday and the recent suspicious attacks in Kabul city.(ANI)