Aster Medcity inks MoU with Thomas Jefferson University, on multi-organ transplant programme

Kochi, November 19: Kochi-based Aster Medcity on Saturday inked an MoU with the US based Thomas Jefferson University which will allow Indian doctors access to the best of global healthcare knowledge and expertise.

Aster Medcity and the TJU would collaborate on a multi-organ transplant programme.

Aster’s Chairman and Managing Director, Azad Moopen, said the collaboration that was in the initial stage would be extended to the bone marrow transplant unit and would later encompass other institutions of the group.

The Thomas Jefferson University is the largest free standing health sciences university in Philadelphia with their flagship Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Jefferson Transplant Institute’s Director Cataldo Doria praised Aster Medcity for showing its expertise in multi-organ transplant in a short time.

“We look forward to interacting and collaborating with Aster’s team of transplant surgeons,” Doria said.

He mentioned some of the “landmark” surgeries performed at Aster, including the first split liver transplant, first simultaneous pancreas kidney transplant among others.

The MoU would extend to other areas, including knowledge transfer through organising symposia, conferences and short courses, besides training and education through institutional exchange programmes, joint study groups and joint publications. IANS