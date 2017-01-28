Bangladesh Political parties asked to submit five names for Election Commission formation

Dhaka, Jan. 28: Political parties in Bangladesh have been asked by the newly formed search committee to submit five names of Election Commission head and members to the additional secretary of the Cabinet division by January 31.

The committee today held their first meeting at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge in Dhaka.

The Dhaka Tribune quoted Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, as saying that the parties, which had held talks with the president over forming the new EC, have been asked to submit five names each to the additional secretary to the Cabinet Division by Tuesday.

The committee will meet with 12 eminent personalities of the country on Monday to exchange views on formation of new Election Commission.

The eminent personalities include former chief election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda, former election commissioners Sakhawat Hussain and Sohul Hossian, former inspector general of police Muhammad Nurul Huda, local government expert Tofail Ahmed, former High Court judge Md Abdur Rashid, former Dhaka University (DU) vice-chancellors Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury and Prof SMA Fayez, Transparency International Bangladesh Chairman Sultana Kamal, Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury, and Prof Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq.

The search committee for the next Election Commission was formed by President Abdul Hamid on January 25 after holding a series of talks with 31 political parties.

The six-member panel consists of Appellate Division Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain as convener, High Court Division Justice Obaidul Hassan, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Muhammed Sadique, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Masud Ahmed, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Trustee Board member Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam, and Chittagong University Pro-vice Chancellor Shireen Akhter. (ANI)