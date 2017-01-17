BJP to meet Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi’s hand of God speech

New Delhi, Jan 17: A BJP delegation will meet the Election Commission today at 3:30 pm to complain against Congress VP Rahul Gandhi for his speech comparing Lord Shiva’s hand with the symbol of the Congress.

On January 12, at a Congress convention at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Gandhi claimed that he saw the Congress’ party symbol (hand) in pictures of Lord Shiva and Guru Nanak. The speech went viral on the internet and set Twitter abuzz.

Slamming Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for comparing the Congress party symbol ‘Hand’ with the hands of Guru Nanak, Punjab’s ruling Shiromani Akali Dal described the analogy as “shocking in the extreme and unpardonable”.