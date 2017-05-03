Kumar Vishwas made AAP Rajasthan in-charge, Amanatullah Khan suspended

New Delhi, May 3: Kumar Vishwas has been made AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge. He additionally did not need to apologise in spite of Arvind Kejriwal’s objection that he broadcast his grievances outside the party discussion.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was suspended from the party for making hostile to Kumar Vishwas statements. Vishwas gets his way with the party. After the marathon PAC meeting at the beginning of today, Vishwas said he will remain by AAP and help it in course remedy. Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated, “Amanatullah Khan hosts been suspended from Aam Aadmi Party for talking against Kumar Vishwas.” He had blamed Vishwas for scheming to break the gathering.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is additionally the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor, had assembled a PAC conference to talk about the issues that emerged after the affirmations levelled by Okhla MLA Khan on Sunday against Vishwas.

Khan achieved Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s living arrangement, where the PAC meet was held, offered his abdication from the PAC and left.

