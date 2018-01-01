ElectionCommission

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland in the national capital on Thursday. The
New Delhi, October 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to declare the election dates for Gujarat, at 1 pm on Wednesday. Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s homeland.
New Delhi, October 23: The Chief Election Commissioner, Achal Kumar Joti, had rejected the charges of the opposition parties, that Election Commission is under pressure regarding the Gujarat election dates.
Chennai, October 6: The Election Commission on Friday evening had adjourned hearing in AIADMK Two-leaves symbol conflict case on 13 October, 3 PM. The fighting for “two leaves” symbol had reached its
New Delhi, October 5: The Election Commission of India informed the Centre that simultaneous polls are possible by 2018. Simultaneous elections infer holding both Lok Sabha and State Assembly at
Islamabad/Pakistan, September 16: The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed Islamabad Police to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and to present him before the commission on September 25
Gandhinagar/Gujarat, August 9: Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday appreciated the order of the Election Commission to declare votes of two Congress MLAs in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls invalid.
New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court of India gives one week time to the Central government for taking a decision on voting rights to (Non-Resident Indians)NRIs. Centre will have
New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission on Wednesday took a U-turn on the lifetime ban on convicted and charge sheeted Member of Parliaments or the state Legislative Assembly members
New Delhi, July 4: The Chief Election Commission on Tuesday said that the Commission will soon decide on holding the by-election in the RK Nagar assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.
New Delhi, June 14: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a public notice through the office of the returning officer, seeking nominations of persons for the election to
New Delhi, May 25: Farooq Ahmed Dar, the stone-pelter, who was tied to the bonnet of a jeep by Major Leetul Gogoi, has filed a complaint with the state Human
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 20: Expressing confidence over eliminating militant activities from the Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Munir Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that every possible
NEW DELHI,May20: The Election Commission will hold a live demo this afternoon in the capital to show the working of voting machines to prove that they cannot be tampered with.
New Delhi, April 26: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted five-day police custody to ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T.T.V Dinakaran in the party symbol alleged
New Delhi [India], Apr 24 (ANI): After a marathon 10-hour grilling on Sunday, the interrogation of ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T.T.V. Dinakaran continued today by
New Delhi/Chennai, April 21: The Election commission has temporarily suspended the two leaves symbol of the AIADMK. The case over the Two leaves has been extended until June 16. The Election
New Delhi, April 19: Union Cabinet clears Election Commission’s proposal of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. The government has agreed to release Rs 3,000 crore to buy new
Chennai/New Delhi, April 18: A day after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran was booked for charges of bribery, the FIR filed by the Delhi
New Delhi, April 13: The Apex Court of India asked the central government and the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday to respond to petitions asking for paper trails on all