DMK to demand removal of Health Minister Vijayabaskar over IT raid

Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar
Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar (File Photo)

Chennai/Mumbai, April 12: A delegation of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would meet Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday in Mumbai to demanding the removal of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar whose house was raided by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on last Friday.

The IT officials on Friday morning raided several premises belonging to Vijayabaskar and his relatives in Chennai and other districts in the wake of complaints that he was involved in the cash distribution to voters in R.K. Nagar constituency.

The IT department also conducted searches on the premises of actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R. Sarathkumar, former AIADMK legislator Chitlapakkam Rajendran and vice-chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University S. Geethalakshmi.

Following the I-T raids, the Election Commission of India cancelled the by-polls in Chennai’s R.K. Nagar constituency, as earlier it was scheduled to be held today.

The Election Commission’s decision came after Income Tax raids in Chennai found that money was distributed to the voters.

The by-elections in R.K. Nagar became necessary after the death of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, who represented it for two terms. (ANI)

