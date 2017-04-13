Arvind Kejriwal questions Election Commission’s ‘open challenge’ to hack Electronic Voting Machines

April 13, 2017 | By :
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's "open challenge" to political parties and experts to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated.

New Delhi, April 13: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission’s “open challenge” to political parties and experts to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated.
Arvind Kejriwal wondered why the Election Commission (EC) was not coming out with any official statement and pushing the news of the reported challenge through “sources” instead.

“Why are these stories ascribed to “sources”? How credible are they? Why hasn’t Election Commission (EC) issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? Has anyone actually seen any official statement from Chief Election Commissioner? Am trying to get it since evening. Is this news correct?” he said in a series of tweets.

Yesterday, official sources of the Election Commission claimed that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats in the first week of May to try and hack the machines.
They said the challenge will be open for a week or 10 days and will have various levels.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Office of profit case: BJP demands resignation of Kejriwal, Mamata bats for Delhi CM
Election Commission to announce dates for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today
Delhi fog: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says farmers cannot give up stubble burning completely, cancels meeting with Arvind Kejriwal
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh criticises Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over air pollution
Delhi fog: Primary schools to be kept closed tomorrow, no outdoor activities for older kids
Election Commission likely to declare election dates for Gujarat at 1 pm today
Top