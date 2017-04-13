Arvind Kejriwal questions Election Commission’s ‘open challenge’ to hack Electronic Voting Machines

New Delhi, April 13: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission’s “open challenge” to political parties and experts to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated.

Arvind Kejriwal wondered why the Election Commission (EC) was not coming out with any official statement and pushing the news of the reported challenge through “sources” instead.

“Why are these stories ascribed to “sources”? How credible are they? Why hasn’t Election Commission (EC) issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? Has anyone actually seen any official statement from Chief Election Commissioner? Am trying to get it since evening. Is this news correct?” he said in a series of tweets.

Why are these stories ascribed to “sources”? How credible are they? Why hasn’t EC issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? https://t.co/Cxvu4nBUg8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2017

Has anyone actually seen any official statement from CEC? Am trying to get it since eve. Is this news correct? https://t.co/JfPCkvfvVZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2017

Yesterday, official sources of the Election Commission claimed that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats in the first week of May to try and hack the machines.

They said the challenge will be open for a week or 10 days and will have various levels.