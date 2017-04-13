Conflict arise in Punjab Congress over EVM tampering issue.

New Delhi, April 13: Even as the Opposition has presented a united front over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering issue in the past few days, there seems to be infighting and disunity amongst the Congress party members with some being against their use, while others apparently not.

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh came out in defence of the EVMs, citing that there been any possibility of tampering with the EVMs, he would not have won the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said Singh had himself demonstrated as to how the EVMs could be manipulated, when he was the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) president in 2001.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab is a respected leader, but a few years back in 2010 and even in 2001, when he was the PCC president, he had himself demonstrated as to how the EVMs can be gerrymandered,” Tewari told ANI.

Capt. Amarinder Singh’s reaction came following his landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, in which the Congress secured 77 out of 117 seats making a strong comeback after a decade. While reacting to the open challenge thrown by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the opposition to hack the EVMs, Tewari said the poll watchdog should not act as an advocate for the voting machines.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that the Election Commission has taken upon itself the role of being the lawyer for the EVMs. Democracy is based upon public trust. It is based upon confidence which elected representatives to have in the process. So, therefore, if there is a lack of confidence in the EVMs, why is the Election Commission holding itself as the advocate of the EVMs? What is the difficulty if the ECI agrees to hold elections by paper ballot?” said Tewari.

The Congress leader further said that if the stakeholders were unhappy with a particular process, then a revised decision was needed. “Democracy is a process which is an in the interplay between various stakeholders and if therefore, the stakeholders are unhappy with a particular process, then I am afraid the EC needs to reconsider its stand,” he said.

A Congress-led delegation led by party president Sonia Gandhi had submitted a memorandum on the alleged irregularities in EVMs to President Pranab Mukherjee earlier on Wednesday. The delegation included several popular Congress leaders including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

Post meeting with President Mukherjee, Azad said that the alleged tampering of EVMs and the backdoor entry by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the governments in Goa and Manipur have raised questions on the electoral process in the country. Azad said that the united Opposition sought the President’s intervention to maintain the constitutional safeguards in India. (ANI)