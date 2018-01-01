AmarinderSingh

Chandigarh, Jan 09: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh government today extended its support to the protest by ‘The Tribune’ employees against the filing of an FIR against the newspaper’s journalist over a
Punjab, November 15: The smog in Delhi has increased to a severe level and one of the main reasons behind it is the stubble burning in various areas. The Punjab
Punjab/Delhi, November 9: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the current situation of blanket smog in Delhi. Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Kejriwal
Ludhiana/Punjab, August 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and all other 30 accused have been given a clean chit by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday, in the multi-crore
Amritsar,June20:Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today asked the Akali Dal leadership to come clean with the names of those allegedly involved in looting Punjab exchequer through manipulation of the sand mine
New Delhi, April 13: Even as the Opposition has presented a united front over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering issue in the past few days, there seems to be
Chandigarh, March 11: The opposition Congress was racing ahead in 75 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the AAP in 23 seats, the SAD in 14 seats and
New Delhi, Jan 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Election Commission to file an FIR against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress leader Amarinder Singh with
Majitha/Punjab, Jan. 27: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday officially announced Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh as the Chief Ministerial face of the state. “Amarinder Singh has given his
New Delhi, Jan 16: Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is also contesting from Lambi constituency to help Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal win, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said
New Delhi, Jan 11: Punjab Congress President and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh has been camping in New Delhi for a fortnight. His disgruntled and worried party workers have now
New Delhi, Nov 23 : Senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday handed over to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan his resignation from the Lok Sabha membership to protest over the
Bhatinda, November 22: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal has accused Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and his family of having “illegal money” kept in
Punjab, November 10: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh resigns as Lok Sabha MP protesting Supreme Court verdict on Sutlej Yamuna link canal row. Punjab’s law scrapping water-sharing agreements with neighbouring Haryana
Patiala, October 24: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Monday once again said that he has no reservations about cricketer-turned-politician Navjyot Singh Sidhu and other leaders of Awaaz-e-Punjab political forum
New Delhi, Oct 24: The face-off between Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a fresh twist on Monday with the former challenging the latter for