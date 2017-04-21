EC suspends Two leaves symbol of AIADMK, extends time to give response until June 16

New Delhi/Chennai, April 21: The Election commission has temporarily suspended the two leaves symbol of the AIADMK. The case over the Two leaves has been extended until June 16. The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam teams, extending the time to give its response to the two leaves symbol until June 16.

The Election Commission had stressed that there will be no Two leaves symbol until June 16 or further orders.

The two teams had demanded 8 weeks to file additional documents. The Election Commission has given time to both parties to accept this request. Both the groups have claimed that the double leaf logo has been disabled.