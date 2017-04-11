Income tax department raids Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar’s Radaan Mediaworks

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 11: The income tax department on Tuesday conducted raids at Radaan Mediaworks, owned by actress Radhika Sarathkumar, the wife of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) leader R. Sarathkumar.

This came a day after Sarathkumar was questioned by the agency following a series of raids conducted across the states, including the house of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Earlier, Sarathkumar extended his support to V.V.T Dinakaran, a candidate of the V.K. Sasikala-led AIADMK faction, for the R.K. Nagar by-polls.

The Election Commission had cancelled the April 12 by-polls after income tax raids in Chennai found that money was distributed to voters.

Reportedly, officials found that more than Rs 80 crores had been distributed among voters in R.K. Nagar.

Besides Sarathkumar and Vijaybhaskar, the IT department also conducted searches on the premises of former AIADMK legislator Chitlapakkam Rajendran and vice-chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University S. Geethalakshmi. (ANI)