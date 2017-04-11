16 Opposition parties ask Election Commission to revert to Ballot papers

New Delhi, April 11: Sixteen opposition parties have urged the Election Commission (EC) to revert to the paper ballot system in future elections saying tampering allegations have created “trust deficit” on the reliability of the voting machines.

The parties also slammed the Centre for failing to provide funds to the Commission to put in place a sufficient number of voter verified paper audit trail machines for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party the elector has voted for using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). This proves that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has faithfully recorded the vote.

“We are not blaming the Election Commission (EC). Election Commission (EC) feels Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof. Even Pentagon is not fool-proof. We have urged the Commission to revert to paper ballot system till the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is proven beyond doubt by all stakeholders,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters.

He said the commission would soon convene an all-party meet to further discuss the issue.

“The trust deficit amongst political parties in the electronic devices is too deep-seated and pervasive. It has shattered the faith of the people in the fairness of the electoral process…the trust factor is getting eroded and it

is incumbent upon the Election Commission (EC) to allay those fears and apprehensions,” the memorandum submitted to the poll panel read.